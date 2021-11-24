CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 337 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

