CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $5.69 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

