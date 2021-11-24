Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,058 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

