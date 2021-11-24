Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,455 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Development Corp. II were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSII stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. FS Development Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

