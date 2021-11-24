Citigroup Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $177.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

