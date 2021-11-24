Citigroup Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $177.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.24.
NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
