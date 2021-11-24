Citigroup Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

