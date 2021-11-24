Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.