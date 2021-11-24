Citigroup Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $72.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

APLS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

