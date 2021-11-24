Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.48. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.