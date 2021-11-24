CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 5.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 2,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,114,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 661,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

