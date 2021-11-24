Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

