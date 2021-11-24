Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

CLSD stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

