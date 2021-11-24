Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 2909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
