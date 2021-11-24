Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.62

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 2909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.