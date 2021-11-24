Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.52 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 111,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,101. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.