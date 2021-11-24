Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shot up 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.81. 61,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,468,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

