Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $37.25 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

