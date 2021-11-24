CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

CNF stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 650.91, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $313.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

