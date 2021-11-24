CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a current ratio of 650.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

