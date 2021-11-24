Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.79.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

