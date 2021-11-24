Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

