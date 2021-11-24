Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,998.62

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $329,998.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,858.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $618.57 or 0.01069113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.