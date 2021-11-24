Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

