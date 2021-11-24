Comerica Bank Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 96,552 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

