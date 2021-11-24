Comerica Bank Has $3.04 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

