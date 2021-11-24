Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.