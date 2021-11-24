Comerica Bank Sells 1,911 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

