Comerica Bank Sells 384 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

