Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 30.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,937,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,244,000 after purchasing an additional 455,046 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

