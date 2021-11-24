Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

