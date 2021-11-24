Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,447,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

