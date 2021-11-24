Comparing AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Agile Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% Agile Group N/A N/A N/A

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMREP and Agile Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A Agile Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMREP and Agile Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.42 $7.39 million $1.11 11.93 Agile Group $11.63 billion 0.23 $1.53 billion N/A N/A

Agile Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP.

Summary

AMREP beats Agile Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides property management services including a gross floor area of 374.8 million square meters, as well as residential properties, rental apartments, schools, and clubhouses services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and community retail malls. Further, it provides hazardous waste treatment, water treatment, domestic waste-to-energy, and solid waste treatment services; ecological landscape, decoration, design consulting, environmental protection, construction, and real estate construction management services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

