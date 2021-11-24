Comparing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Quanterix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 18.50 -$31.53 million ($1.36) -32.07

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Quanterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.54%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -44.63% -11.88% -10.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Quanterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

