Comparing Riverview Financial (RIVE) and Its Rivals

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ: RIVE) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Riverview Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 21.88% 12.48% 0.98% Riverview Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

This table compares Riverview Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million -$21.21 million 10.78 Riverview Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.58

Riverview Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial. Riverview Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial Competitors 1572 7391 6656 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Riverview Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Financial peers beat Riverview Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

