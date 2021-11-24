Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,544.17 ($20.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.55 billion and a PE ratio of -77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,510.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,655.63.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

