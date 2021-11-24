Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,544.17 ($20.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.55 billion and a PE ratio of -77.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,510.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,655.63.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

