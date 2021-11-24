Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,493.33 ($19.51).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,510.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,655.63. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

