Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

