Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post $16.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.97 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $100.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.41 million to $100.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.75 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $69.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,744,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 6,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.31. Conformis has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

