CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE:CNMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. 93,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1-year low of $97.95 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.