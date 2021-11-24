ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.48

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 1506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.