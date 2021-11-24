Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

