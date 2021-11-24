Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,020. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $279.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

