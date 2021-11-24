Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.14

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and traded as high as $73.12. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 13,425,211 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

