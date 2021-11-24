Contrasting Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) & Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 4.78 -$15.82 million ($1.10) -3.05

Berkshire Grey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -115.42% -41.27% -28.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Grey and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.36%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

