Contrasting Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -57.01% Voyager Therapeutics -584.71% -76.02% -41.59%

46.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,490.22 -$18.11 million ($0.62) -15.71 Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.71 $36.74 million ($2.48) -1.29

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 6 5 0 2.45

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.16%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 174.29%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

