Contrasting Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOHO China and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than SOHO China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $147.35 million 9.88 $69.39 million $1.75 18.35

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 51.37% 11.53% 5.76%

Summary

Getty Realty beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

