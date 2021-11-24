Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,048,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.