Cooper C. Collins Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

