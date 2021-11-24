CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 55,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,047. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.90%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.