CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

