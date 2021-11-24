Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider John L. Buckley Sells 47,140 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CNR opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 135,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

