Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider John L. Buckley Sells 47,140 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CNR opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.73.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
About Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.